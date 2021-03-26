WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Two men are in custody for a shooting in West Fargo that injured a juvenile, police said.

The two men from Fargo, both 20, have been arrested on a possible charge of attempted murder, KFGO reported.

Police Chief Denis Otterness said the shooting Sunday night at a residence was the result of an altercation that happened earlier that day.

According to police, the juvenile who was shot is in stable condition. The minor’s age and gender are not being released.

Otterness said police continue to look for additional persons of interest believed to be involved in the shooting.

Fargo police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are assisting in the investigation.

