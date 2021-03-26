By Emily Zantow - The Washington Times - Friday, March 26, 2021

The Virginia General Assembly on Friday announced the formation of an Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus.

“In light of the recent events in Atlanta which targeted Asian-Americans, as well as the increased spread of [anti-Asian] sentiment amid the propagation of racist depictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to stand as allies with the newly formed [caucus],” the Virginia Democratic Caucus said in a statement Friday.

The news comes as Asian American groups report increased hate crimes against them. Last week, a mass shooting in Atlanta left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, a founding member of the caucus and a Democrat representing part of Richmond and western suburbs, said the new group comes at a “crucial time in our history when the hate and division that has been sown and is now coming to fruition in violent and heinous acts.”

“[It] is now more necessary than ever to make sure every Virginian not only feels safe but also can be a stakeholder in the decisions we make in Richmond,” Ms. Hashmi said in a statement.
At least 6.9% of the commonwealth’s more than 8.5 million residents are Asian, and 0.1% are Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, U.S. Census Bureau data show.

