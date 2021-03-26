The White House is “deeply concerned” by the actions of Georgia state troopers who arrested a state representative as she sought to gain entrance to the room in which Gov. Brian Kemp was signing an election bill into law.

A video captured state Rep. Park Cannon, a Democrat, being arrested and removed from the Georgia Capitol after she sought to interrupt the Republican governor’s livestreamed announcement.

“I think anyone who saw that video would have been deeply concerned by the actions that were taken by law enforcement to arrest her when she simply — by the video that was provided — seemed to be knocking on the door to see if she could watch a bill being signed into law,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “The larger concern here, obviously beyond her being treated in the matter she was, is that law that was put into place.”

Ms. Cannon and activists with her said the public should be allowed to watch the signing of the bill, which has become a flashpoint in the national debate over voting rights.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Ms. Cannon was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disrupting General Assembly sessions.

Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden is frustrated by efforts to make it harder to vote.

“It should not be harder, it should be easier to vote,” she said. “We should not put limitations in place.”

“People should be able to vote from home, they should be able to use absentee ballots,” Ms. Psaki said. “There should be a range of restrictions that should be undone, not put into place.”

“That is a grave concern, one he certainly shares with the elected official who was arrested,” she said.

