OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Two people were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Omaha, authorities say.

Police said in a news release that officers rushed to the scene around 3 a.m. in response to gunfire.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds - 27-year-old Loklok Thok and 24-year-old Duop Tang Deng.

One was declared dead at the scene, and the other was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center where he was declared dead.

No suspect information was provided. Police are asking the public for tips.

