GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Glendale police were seeking a hit-and-run driver whose pickup struck two traffic workers, one fatally.

The workers were struck early Saturday while removing barricades from an earlier wreck that had caused road closures, police said.

The worker killed was identified by police as Gustav Danielson, 37, of Avondale. The other worker, a 35-year-old Gilbert man whose name was not released, was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The hit-and-run vehicle was believed to be a silver 2013-2018 Dodge Ram and it likely has damage to the driver’s side of the front end and is missing the front driver’s side mirror, police said.

