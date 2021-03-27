HENRICO, Va. (AP) - A boy suspected of fatally shooting a teenage girl in Virginia has been taken into custody, police said Saturday.

The Henrico County Police Division tweeted that the boy faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police didn’t release the boy’s name because he is a minor.

The girl died at a hospital after Friday’s shooting at a subdivision. Police said witnesses saw a mask-wearing suspect run from the shooting scene.

A neighbor, Megan Cinder, told WWBT-TV said she heard people down the street yelling, “Gunman!”

“My son was crying because he was scared. You just don’t think that’s going to happen out here,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.