GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - Colorado sheriff deputies have shot and killed a man after responding to a potential domestic assault incident.

Weld County Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday to a potential domestic disturbance at a home near Galeton. A female victim left the home and told officers that she was assaulted by a man who was still inside the home, the Greeley Tribune reported.

The officers were warned that the man was potentially armed.

The suspect later ran out of the house, police said in the statement. The deputies fired a bean bag round in an unsuccessful attempt to stop him. They then tried to chase the suspect down.

That’s when the suspect fired at least one round at the officers, the statement said. Multiple deputies fired back and struck the suspect.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured.

The man’s identity was not publicly released.

An investigation has begun conducted by the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, a group of investigators from Weld law enforcement agencies that work with the district attorney’s office to investigate officer-involved shootings, the outlet reported.

