HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man convicted of killing an 18-year-old woman and the 2-year-old twins she was baby-sitting in 1984 has died in an Oklahoma prison.

Arnold Ruebke Jr., of Kingman, died on Tuesday, confirmed Karen Cunningham, Victim Services Coordinator with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office. He was 54, The Hutchinson News reports.

He’d been in Oklahoma under an intrastate compact between the two states’ prison systems since shortly after his 1985 conviction.

A Reno County jury found Ruebke guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping for the deaths of Tammy Mooney and the two boys, Andrew and James Vogelsang.

Their bodies were found three days after they went missing in a wooded area near the Vogelsang home in the small Reno County, Kansas, town of Arlington.

Ruebke has always maintained his innocence.

The state built its case largely on circumstantial evidence around the theory Mooney interrupted a burglary of the trailer and Ruebke, who had a prior conviction, killed her while she was holding the twins to prevent going to prison.

