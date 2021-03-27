NEW YORK (AP) - A 55-year-old man died Saturday after hitting his head on the pavement during a fight outside a New York City bar.
An off-duty firefighter is charged with assault.
Officers responding to a 911 call found Devin Deegan lying outside the Terrace Inn Bar in Queens with a head injury about 4 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Justin Deieso, 35, was arrested at the scene. The Fire Department of New York said he been a firefighter for seven years, WABC reported.
It was unclear whether Deieso had an attorney who could comment.
