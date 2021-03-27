MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting in Memphis on Friday night, according to police.

Police first responded to reports of a shooting victim in the 500 block of Grace Manor at 11:01 p.m., the department’s official Twitter account said. The victim advised that he was shot at a nearby location and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

About 20 minutes later, officers learned of additional shooting victims on Arrington Ave. One woman was transported to the hospital in noncritical condition. Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe all five victims were shot on Arrington. The department has not released the names of the victims and has not announced any arrests.

