CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in Cambridge early Saturday morning.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard said the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the area of the Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts.

A passerby reported a man unconscious outside his vehicle. Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was treated on scene and transported to Mount Auburn Hospital where he later died.

Police haven’t released the victim’s identity other than to say he’s a Cambridge resident.

Detectives are seeking to speak to any possible witnesses. They’re asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call the department directly or through its anonymous tip hotline.

