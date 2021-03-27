TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A woman has been killed in a possible Topeka shooting, and police are trying to determine whether a nearby two-vehicle wreck is connected.

Police said 39-year-old Kristi Rodriguez, of Chanute, was pronounced dead at the scene Friday night. Police said two other people were rushed to hospital with injuries but are expected to recover.

Police have asked the public for help locating two persons of interest in the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.