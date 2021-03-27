VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at its oceanfront has left several people with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Photos and videos shared by news outlets showed a large police presence overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Multiple people were detained near the scene, though the reason for their detention wasn’t immediately clear, WAVY-TV reported.

Several roads in the area were blocked off as police investigated.

