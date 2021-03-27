EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (AP) - Two men were found shot to death in a vehicle in the parking lot of a New Jersey apartment complex, authorities said.

The Burlington County prosecutor’s office said Edgewater Park Township police were called to the Orchard Park Apartments shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Prosecutors said officers found out that shots had been fired into a vehicle containing four occupants, killing the driver and a rear-seat passenger.

The driver, who lived in the complex, was identified as 25-year-old Sadiel Gonzalez. Prosecutors said the other victim was 18-year-old Altarrek Bell, a resident of North Carolina. Both were pronounced dead at the scene; autopsies are planned. The other people in the vehicle weren’t injured.

Prosecutors said a motive for the shooting is still being investigated by township police and county prosecutors. No arrests were immediately reported and anyone with information was asked to call investigators.

