LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas man was arrested after alleging running from an intersection where the SUV he had been driving went through a red light and collided with car, killing that vehicle’s driver, police said Saturday.

Police said impairment was suspected in the crash that occurred Friday night and that 38-year-old Samson Baughman of Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of charges that included DUI resulting in death.

The identity of the car’s driver was not released.

After the SUV collided with the car, the car crashed into a minivan stopped at the red light. The minivan’s occupants weren’t injured, police said.

Online court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Baughman who might comment on the accusations.

