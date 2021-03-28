HONOLULU (AP) - The Honolulu Police Department has arrested six people and cited 93 over trespassing onto an illegal tourist attraction during a roughly 10-day period earlier this month.

The hikers were cited and arrested for sneaking into the Haiku Stairs trail, also known as the “Stairway to Heaven,” Hawaii News Now reported on Friday.

The hiking trail has become popular online for its scenic views. The trail has been closed since 1987 due to safety concerns and maintenance issues.

It was originally constructed in 1942 by contractors for the U.S. Navy for a top secret radio station used to transmit signals to Navy ships across the Pacific.

Trespassers can face fines of up to $1,000. Police said many of the arrests and citations from March 14-23 were made in response to community complaints.

Hawaii News Now reported that the city is still working on a plan to reopen the trail.

“While we want residents and visitors to enjoy Oahu’s natural beauty, we encourage them to do so in a safe and responsible manner on legally accessible and well-maintained trails,” the Honolulu Police Department said in a statement, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.