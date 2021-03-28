CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts authorities have released the identity of the man shot to death in Cambridge early Saturday.

The shooting victim was Xavier Louis-Jacques, 19, of Cambridge, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard

The two didn’t provide further details Sunday as the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the area of the Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts.

A passerby reported a man unconscious outside his vehicle. Arriving officers found Louis-Jacques suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was treated on scene and transported to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge where he later died.

Detectives are seeking to speak to any possible witnesses. They’re asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call the department directly or through its anonymous tip hotline.

