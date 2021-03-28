NEW CASTLE, Del. — President Biden said Sunday he’s going to address the migrant surge at the southern border his way and he doesn’t care about critiques from his predecessor, dismissing him as “the other guy.”

Returning from a Delaware weekend, Mr. Biden reacted to reports that former President Donald Trump will visit the U.S.-Mexico border to highlight the crisis.

“We are putting in place a plan that I feel very confident about and I don’t care what the other guy does,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Trump told Fox News that he might head to the border sometime “over the next couple of weeks” and that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials asked him to visit.

Last week, Mr. Biden said the border surge “happens every year” and he put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of attempting to persuade Mexico and Central American countries to do more to stop the influx of people heading to the United States.

• Ryan Lovelace contributed to this report.

