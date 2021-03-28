NEW CASTLE, Del. — President Biden said Sunday his administration is working on a U.S. response to the violence in Myanmar after security forces killed dozens, including children, in a weekend crackdown on protesters decrying a Feb. 1 military coup.

“We’re working on that now,” Mr. Biden said while returning from a weekend in Delaware.

Mr. Biden previously sanctioned military leaders involved in the coup.

But he’ll be under pressure to do more after Saturday’s violence. A 5-year-old boy and teenagers were among those killed in what’s been dubbed a “day of shame” for the southeast Asian nation.

“It’s terrible. It’s absolutely outrageous and based on the reporting I’ve gotten an awful lot of people [have] been killed — totally unnecessary,” Mr. Biden said.

