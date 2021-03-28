ADAMS, Mass. (AP) - A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in the Berkshires, authorities said Sunday.

State police arrested the suspect Friday evening in Springfield, according to Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office.

The juvenile, who is not being identified by authorities because of their age, is charged in the death of 34-year-old Benjamin Martinez, of Springfield.

They will be arraigned Monday on a first degree murder charge in Northern Berkshire District Court in North Adams.

Martinez was found dead last Thursday in an apartment in Adams, according to Harrington. Investigators deemed the death suspicious, and the state medical examiner later confirmed the cause of death was homicide by gunshot.

“I send my deep condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Martinez for their loss,” Harrington said in a statement. “I thank the detectives for their meticulous work over the last four days to quickly solve this crime and bring the suspect into custody.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.