KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City police officer who was shot in the leg Thursday while trying to make an arrest has been released from the hospital.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the officer was wounded while trying to arrest a suspect in an aggravated assault case. The suspect fired at the officer at a gas station in eastern Kansas City Thursday before the officer returned fire and killed the man. Officials have said 31-year-old Malcolm Johnson of Kansas City died in the shootout.

Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the officer is doing well and recovering from his injuries. The officer has been with the police department for about eight and a half years.

The fatal confrontation occurred after two uniformed Kansas City police officers saw a man inside the gas station they believed was wanted in an aggravated assault case.

The highway patrol is investigating the shooting.

