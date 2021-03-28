CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been charged with trying to become a pimp for someone he believed was a woman who would work as his prostitute.

Prosecutors charged Eric Niles, 36, of Columbia, Missouri, earlier this month with one count of attempted sex trafficking in the case, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Authorities say Niles wanted to manage the prostitution work of a person he believed was a woman who lived outside of Missouri, but according to court documents, Niles was actually chatting online with an undercover St. Louis County detective.

Court documents said Niles discussed specific dollar amounts that would be charged for different sex acts, and he offered housing and a vehicle to the detective posing as a woman. Niles also purchased a plane ticket for his would-be sex worker to fly to St. Louis.

Niles‘ lawyer declined to comment on the case.

Niles is being held on $100,000 bail.

