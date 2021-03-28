ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man who had been arguing with his pregnant girlfriend for hours was fatally shot after he was confronted by three men.

Police said the shooting happened Friday evening in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

A witness told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the man who was shot was arguing with three men when he got a gun from his vehicle and told them to back off. One of the neighbors walked away but returned with a gun and shot the man.

A 63-year-old man who identified himself as the shooter said he regretted the shooting but he believed he didn’t have a choice because the man appeared to be choking the woman. The 63-year-old was questioned by police and then released.

The dead man’s girlfriend, Melissa Renfrow, said she was not choked.

“They killed him. It was not self-defense,” said Renfrow, 21. “He never touched me physically. We were in a verbal argument.”

The police report didn’t include any details about what led the shooting. Officers had been called to the scene earlier during the argument between Renfrow and the man, but they left before the shooting occurred.

