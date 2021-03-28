ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities were searching Sunday for two teenage girls who reportedly were abducted in the Albuquerque area.

New Mexico State Police said an Amber Alert was issued late Saturday night after a man allegedly abducted the teens at a gas station in Santo Domingo Pueblo.

They have identified as 14-year-old Zuriah Castillo and 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller.

State Police said a 37-year-old Albuquerque man is wanted in the case.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle and his license plate numbers.

According to the Amber Alert, the suspect has ties to the Gallup area, but it’s not known where the vehicle was headed.

State Police said the alert was issued at the request of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.