HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - State police took one person into custody after two accidents closed Interstate 91 and caused lengthy delays on Saturday.

The two crashes occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on the highway’s southbound side in the Hartford area. Three vehicles were involved in one of the crashes, and the second crash occurred two exits away around the same time.

Hartford fire personnel told WFSB-TV that a person involved in one of the crashes began behaving erratically and taking off their clothes at the scene of the accident. The person, who wasn’t identified, was taken into custody by state police.

Reports of a missing child from one of the vehicles forced officials to close the highway briefly, but the child was found to be at home. The accident caused delays for most of Saturday evening.

A message was left with state police Sunday seeking updated information on the incident.

