Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that Democrats’ voting rights overhaul proposal is a “sick” attempt at federalizing state elections.

The South Carolina Republican told “Fox News Sunday” that he was more concerned with Democratic lawmakers’ proposal to overhaul election laws than newly enacted election laws in Georgia that have rankled liberals.

“H.R. 1 is the biggest power grab in the history of the country,” Mr. Graham said. “It institutionalizes ballot harvesting. It does away with the voter ID requirement. It will take over every election in every state. It makes the Federal Election Commission a partisan commission, it will no longer be bipartisan. So that’s the power grab we’re standing up to.”

Mr. Graham added that he thinks federal Democrats’ election proposal would destroy the ability of any state to run its own elections, saying “H.R. 1 is sick, not what they’re doing in Georgia.”

