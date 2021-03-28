Sen. Raphael Warnock said Congress must pass legislation on voting rights regardless of the obstacles in their way.

The Georgia Democrat told CNN “we have to pass voting rights no matter what” when questioned about the filibuster.

Mr. Warnock, who defeated a Republican incumbent in a January run-off race and is up for reelection next year, will play a key role in determining the future of the Senate’s filibuster rules, which place a 60-vote threshold to pass bills.

The Senate is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

“The filibuster at the end of the day is about minority rights in the Senate. How you going to insist on protecting minority rights in the Senate, while refusing to protect minority rights in the society?” Mr. Warnock said.

When pressed by CNN host Dana Bash on the filibuster, Mr. Warnock said the ball is in Republicans’ court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.