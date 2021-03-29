SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say four people were arrested during demonstrations Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol Grounds in Salem that drew dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators and a smaller number of right-wing protesters.

Oregon State Police say four men face charges like disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy, Oregon, that was expected to arrive at the Capitol.

The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.”

Protesters on the sidewalks and in the street in Salem threw objects at a number of vehicles that drove by the Capitol with American flags.

On Monday authorities said one man who was detained Sunday was driving a vehicle with American flags displayed when his vehicle was damaged.

When he exited the vehicle he was assaulted with pepper spray. He then pulled a handgun, authorities said.

“He did not point the weapon at anyone and dropped it when ordered to do so by Law Enforcement. This person has a valid concealed handgun license,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The case will be forwarded to prosecutors for review.

