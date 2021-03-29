Homeland Security issued a new plea Monday for volunteers to head to the border to help handle the surge of illegal immigrants and said those who do want to go can jump the line to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The urgent request from Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas underscores the difficulty the administration is having, even as it declines to label the situation a crisis.

“We still need assistance,” Mr. Mayorkas wrote to the department’s employees.

He added: “The safety of our employees is a priority and we have been able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to volunteers who want one.”

Mr. Mayorkas announced earlier this month that he revived the department’s Volunteer Force, which the Trump administration deployed to handle the 2019 border surge.

Employees from across Homeland Security are being asked to head to Texas to help care for the families and unaccompanied juveniles that are piling up in facilities, in what has been labeled a humanitarian challenge.

“A second request for DHS volunteers is a desperate plea for help with a border crisis that the Biden administration appears incapable of controlling,” said Robert Law, a former senior official at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a Homeland Security agency.

“The irony is not lost on me that the political appointees who disregarded warnings from career officials about their policies causing a border crisis are now begging these same employees to clean up their mess,” said Mr. Law, who is now director of regulatory affairs and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies.

It’s not just Homeland Security.

The Office of Personnel Management last week issued an “urgent” request for people willing to go to the border for 120-day deployments to help the Department of Health and Human Services care for the thousands of children surging to the border.

Under current rules, Homeland Security is supposed to transfer unaccompanied children to HHS within 72 hours. But HHS lacks capacity, and thousands of children have been left mired in Border Patrol facilities.

The OPM solicitation doesn’t mention COVID-19 vaccines as an enticement,

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.