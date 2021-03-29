The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee Monday asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to update him on the Justice Department’s efforts to prosecute Antifa sympathizers who’ve violently protested in Portland, Oregon, since last summer.



Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, asked Mr. Garland to explain if the Justice Department is working with other federal agents and if he believes Portland is refusing to “counteract criminal activities.”



“The Biden administration has a duty to ensure that the federal law is enforced and that individuals who seek to destroy and vandalize federal property in Portland are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Mr. Jordan wrote.



The letter comes one day after police in Salem, Oregon, arrested three individuals at an anti-fascist rally at the state capitol.

