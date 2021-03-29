KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - A 58-year-old Kingman man has been found dead and the case is being investigated as a homicide, Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

They said deputies did a welfare check at a home around 1 p.m. Sunday and found Jesus Juan Martinez dead.

Due to suspicious circumstances, detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said the cause of death is pending an autopsy by the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

