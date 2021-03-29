GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) - A Maryland woman has been accused by police of trying to kill her 3-year-old daughter, and officers responding to a call are being credited with saving the child’s life, authorities said Monday.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that Anne Catherine Akers, 28, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree child abuse. Akers is being held without bond and was scheduled for a bond review hearing on Monday. It couldn’t be determined if she has an attorney.

According to the news release, a relative making a 911 call on Saturday said they had reached Akers’ home and seen blood on the floor. When officers arrived, they found blood and a pair of scissors and when they located Akers she had a neck laceration. A blanket that the woman was holding covered her daughter, who police said had a life-threatening neck laceration.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the child before emergency personnel arrived and took Akers to a local hospital with serious injuries. A Maryland State Police helicopter took the child to an area hospital, where physicians said that without the action of the officers, the 3-year-old’s wounds would have been fatal.

