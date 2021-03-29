ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities are searching for two teenage girls last seen at an Albuquerque hotel.

New Mexico State Police said Monday they no longer believe the girls were abducted. They issued a revised Amber Alert characterizing 14-year-old Zuriah Castillo and 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller as missing.

According to investigators, the teens were in the Santo Domingo Pueblo area on Saturday shortly after 7 p.m. when they asked for a ride. They were dropped off at the Courtyard by Marriott.

Police initially believed that a man kidnapped them. But it’s now believed he was an acquaintance giving them a ride.

Authorities say the girls may be in danger.

Castillo is described as 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. She has bleach blonde and dark brown hair down to her shoulders and brown eyes.

Miller is described as 5 feet tall and 112 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair dyed red and brown eyes.

Both girls were last seen wearing similar outfits - a white V-neck shirt with black jeans.

State Police said the alert was issued at the request of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

