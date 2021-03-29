PRIMGHAR, Iowa (AP) - A northwestern Iowa man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a 2019 crash that killed another man.

Joshua Mahler, 42, of Sutherland, pleaded guilty last week in O’Brien County District Court to a first offense of operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Under the terms of the plea, Mahler was sentenced a suspended term of 180 days in jail. Mahler will spend 60 days on electronic monitoring, a year of probation and pay a $1,250 fine.

Investigators have said Mahler was driving a sport utility vehicle on Oct. 6, 2019, when he hit an off-road utility vehicle driven by 61-year-old Jerome Schueller. Schueller was killed, and two boys ages 6 and 8 riding with Schueller were injured.

Blood and urine samples taken after the crash showed Mahler was under the influence of controlled substances, investigators said.

