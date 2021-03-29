OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police have announced an arrest in the shooting deaths of two people over the weekend in northeast Omaha.

Officers arrested Mabior Mabior, 24, of Omaha, early Monday morning on suspicion of criminal homicide and weapons counts, police said in a news release. Mabior was booked into the Douglas County Jail following his arrest.

Mabior is accused in early-morning Saturday shooting deaths of 27-year-old Loklok Thok and 24-year-old Duop Tang Deng. Police have said one victim was declared dead at the scene, and the other was transported to an Omaha hospital, where he died.

Police did not release a possible motive or other details of the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.