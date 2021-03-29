LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say at least two people were hospitalized after a shooting Monday near a busy crossroads near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers responding to the call about 4 p.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard pursued a vehicle several blocks before several people ran from it near Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, police said in a statement.

Officers were attempting to find the people who fled, the statement said.

The identities of the people who were hospitalized and the extent of their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.