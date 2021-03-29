South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sought Monday to kill legislation that would bar transgender athletes from women’s sports, refusing to sign the bill after it was returned to her unchanged despite her request for revisions.

Ms. Noem insisted she had not vetoed House Bill 1217 after the House sent it back to her on a 67-2 vote, but the legislation will die unless the House and Senate amass the necessary two-thirds votes in both chambers to override her.

“Given the House action, I cannot certify that the bill conforms with my specific recommendations,” Ms. Noem said in a Monday statement. “Therefore, my only option consistent with the constitution is the [sic] fail to certify the bill and to return it to you.”

Conservatives and women’s groups had urged to sign the legislation after she sent it back Friday in what she called a “style-and-form” veto and asked legislators to make changes, including removing collegiate sports from the ban.

She said the measure as written would set up a lawsuit with the NCAA that the state “cannot win,” and announced the formation of a Defend Title IX Now state coalition, but the bill’s supporters said the best way to defend women’s sports would be to sign the legislation.

“There should now be no illusion as to the kind of leader Kristi Noem is,” said Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project. “In this past week, voters in her state and nationwide have seen her surrender to the left, engage in political theater to distract from that surrender, and now refuse to change course despite being called out for it.”

The SD House rejected the Governor’s style and form veto. The Governor has now simply vetoed the bill and returned it to the house. The House will now decide whether they want to override her veto. If that passes it will come to the senate. If it fails, the bill is dead. pic.twitter.com/S8Q7qBdNKw — Reynold Nesiba (@ReynoldNesiba) March 29, 2021

The Republican-controlled state legislature has little time to act: Monday is the last day of the legislative session, also known as Veto Day, although Ms. Noem is reportedly planning to call a special session on the issue.

In her message, she said that “returning the bill is not a veto,” but that the “constitution provides that the legislature’s failure to accept my recommendations requires that the bill be treated as if it was vetoed.”

Not everyone was convinced. KELO-TV’s Bob Mercer called it a “Non-veto veto.”

Opposing the bill are the American Civil Liberties Union and LGBTQ advocates, who argue that the measure discriminates against transgender athletes, as well as business groups worried about the potential for an economic boycott of South Dakota.

