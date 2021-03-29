CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - A southwestern Iowa police officer has been arrested and placed on paid leave after he was accused of domestic assault.

Police in Creston responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning and found a woman with visible injuries, including deep cuts to her head, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Monday in a news release.

The woman told police she was assaulted by Eric Shawler, a 48-year-old off-duty Creston police officer who was still at the home when police arrived. Investigators said the woman told police Shawler had smashed her head into a table, thrown her into a door and kicked her several times.

Shawler was taken in for questioning and denied that he had attacked the woman, according to police arrest record. But investigators said there were inconsistencies in his story, which did not match evidence collected at the scene.

Shawler was charged with domestic assault causing injury, a misdemeanor, and posted bond to be released. A publicly-listed phone number for Shawler could not be found Monday.

