SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) - The Springfield police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation, officials said Monday.

City Manager Nancy Newton made the announcement Monday afternoon to staff regarding Police Chief Richard Lewis, KEZI-TV reported.

Newton said Lewis will be on leave while the city conducts an “administrative personnel investigation.”

The move to place Lewis on leave is meant to protect the integrity of the investigation, Newton said. Lt. Matt Neiwert will be acting chief.

According to the city’s website, Lewis has been with the city’s police department since the early 1980s.

No further information was released.

