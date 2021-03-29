RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a homicide in Rapid City last week.

Officers were sent to a residence last Tuesday for a welfare check and found the body of 44-year-old Andrew Willard Bear Robe Jr. in the garage. According to police, his injuries were consistent with a homicide.

Police said the suspect was arrested Saturday evening on a possible charge of second-degree homicide.

The investigation into the homicide is active and ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.