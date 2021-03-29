LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a man is in custody after starting a fire that tore through a Las Vegas thrift store.

Las Vegas fire officials say a passer-by called 911 around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to report someone setting a fire inside Charleston Outlet thrift store.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered thick smoke and determined there was more than one fire going inside the store.

Authorities say it took crews an hour to completely extinguish all of them.

There was nobody inside the store, which had been closed at the time. No firefighters were injured.

A man fitting a description of the suspect was found near the scene. After speaking with him, arson investigators arrested him.

Authorities say the suspect, whose name has not been released, is being held in jail on suspicion of first-degree arson. No possible motive was given.

Investigators believe the fires and ensuing smoke caused $100,000 damage.

