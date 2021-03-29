CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee police sergeant accused of pointing a gun at another driver during an off-duty road rage incident has been fired following an internal investigation, according to authorities.

Chattanooga Police Sgt. Scott Avila‘s employment was terminated this month after a disciplinary hearing where it was determined he had violated policies on “untruthfulness and criminal offenses,” The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Sunday.

The 24-year veteran of the department was within three months of being eligible for retirement at the time of his termination, the newspaper said.

Internal investigators concluded that Avila lied about the circumstances surrounding a road rage encounter last year in which he was accused of brandishing a gun and cursing at another driver.

Avila told investigators that he and his girlfriend were driving when they noticed what they believed to be a motorist driving erratically behind them, according to Chattanooga police internal affairs records obtained by the Times Free Press.

The other driver alleged it was Avila’s vehicle that was initially driving too close. The situation escalated at an intersection and Avila later alleged that the other motorist approached the two while holding a tire iron in a threatening manner. The tool was not found and witnesses contradicted those allegations, according to the report.

The other driver said Avila waved a gun around and attempted to open his driver’s side door before pointing the gun at him. Avila disputed that version of events but admitted to holding his service weapon beside his hip.

Following a March 10 hearing, Chief David Roddy upheld the policy violation, the newspaper said. A director of the union representing Avila during his disciplinary hearing declined to comment Friday, according to the Times Free Press said.

