LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - A trial tentatively scheduled for June for a pickup truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019 may be delayed, with both sides still gathering information on the case.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy face multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter and driving under the influence in the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. He’s been jailed since the crash and has pleaded not guilty. The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

During a status call with a judge on Monday, prosecutors talked about deadlines from earlier this year that haven’t been met and about an assistant attorney general who started with the case, but is leaving in three weeks. A defense lawyer said he hasn’t had the chance to conduct any depositions yet because of delays in getting information from the state.

Prosecutors said a trial could be delayed until 2022, but defense attorneys argued for it to take place later this year.

The judge took the matter under advisement.

