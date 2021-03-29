SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Dec. 13 trial date was set Monday for four Louisiana police officers facing charges including negligent homicide in the death of a 44-year-old Black man, north Louisiana news outlets reported.

Tommie McGlothen Jr. died in April. Prosecutors announced charges against four Shreveport police officers in September.

Officers Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson and James LeClare have pleaded not guilty to charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance.

A June 3 pretrial hearing was set Monday. The tentative trial date is Dec. 13.

When the grand jury indictment was announced, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that McGlothen, who had mental health issues, had three encounters with police within a short time span on the day he died. The statement said there was evidence of excessive force used on McGlothen, and that officers failed to summon medical help for him.

A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against the four officers and the city of Shreveport earlier this month. It says the officers punched him, kicked him, beat him with a baton and used a stun device and pepper spray on him. It was filed by lawyers for McGlothen’s daughter and two sons, and on behalf of his widow, who died this year.

