The White House said Monday it is “deeply concerned” about the increasing bloodshed in Myanmar.

The Biden administration on Monday suspended all trade with Myanmar after a weekend of violence against protesters who participated in anti-junta demonstrations.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent escalation of violence against peaceful protesters in Burma,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the daily briefing.

The country’s military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1. Ms. Psaki said the Burmese security forces have since been responsible for hundreds of deaths.

Myanmar security forces on Saturday killed over 100 people, including some children, according to Reuters.

“We condemn this abhorrent violence against the Burmese people,” Ms. Psaki said. “We continue to make clear that we will impose cost on the military regime for the deadly violence against peaceful protesters and suppression of human rights.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.