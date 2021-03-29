The White House said Monday it is committed to being transparent when it comes to President Biden’s health.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden would release a comprehensive health report in the near future.

“Absolutely we will do that,” Ms. Psaki said in response to a question. “I will check and see when he is due to go back to the doctor.”

Mr. Biden’s health has been a frequent topic of conversation — particularly from his critics in the Republican ranks who have questioned his mental fitness for the job.

Mr. Biden was sworn into office at the age of 78, making him the oldest person to assume the presidency.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.