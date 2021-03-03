HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) - One person was shot and killed at a suburban Portland hotel, police said.

Hillsboro police said they responded to the SpringHill Suites hotel early Tuesday on a reported assault with a weapon, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Officers found someone who had been fatall shot.

Police have not released details about the circumstances of the shooting. They said they have no reason to believe the public is in danger.

No information about arrests has been announced, and the person who was found dead has not been publicly identified. An investigation continues.

