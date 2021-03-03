SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a yearlong investigation into heroin trafficking in the Springfield area, state police said Wednesday.

In addition to Tuesday’s arrests, police executed search warrants at four residences and on three vehicles and seized 500 grams (1 pound) of heroin, a gun, and $20,000 cash believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking, according to a statement from state police.

The investigation into the supply source of heroin sold in Hampden County began in February 2020 and involved federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The investigation involved purchases of large quantities of heroin bundled into “half packs” - a common form of packaging in western Massachusetts each consisting of 50 dosage units.

Investigators conducted hundreds of hours of surveillance, identified members and customers of the organization and determined how the drugs were brought to Springfield from New York.

Enrique Alicea, 29; Joshua Vazquez, 29; and Jose Alicea, 69, face drug trafficking charges. Todd Cruzado, 33, faces gun charges. It could not be determined if they had attorneys.

