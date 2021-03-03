New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s job-approval rating has plummeted to 38% in a new poll, amid accusations that he sexually harassed three women and covered up statistics on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

The Emerson College/WPIX-TV/NewsNation poll of New York voters released on Wednesday found that Mr. Cuomo’s approval rating has dropped from 71% last April.

But Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling, said the survey of 700 voters also found that Mr. Cuomo “still has a base with women voters.” New York women voters approve of his job as governor 43% to 40%, compared to men who disapprove, 56% to 33%.

A majority of New York voters, 64%, say that Mr. Cuomo should not be reelected to a fourth term in 2022. Even among Democrats, only 52% say that Mr. Cuomo should serve another term, while 48% say it is time for someone new.

