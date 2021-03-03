President Biden on Wednesday slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift a statewide mask mandate as a “big mistake” and the result of “neanderthal thinking.”

“Masks make a difference,” he said.

Mr. Biden criticized the Republican governor’s decision to lift the mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions as he met with members of Congress at the White House. They are discussing the fight against cancer and other diseases.

Mr. Abbott on Tuesday said it was time to open up Texas “100%” because the state is armed with treatments, testing and know-how in fighting the coronavirus. He also pointed to the advent of vaccines.

Only a small portion of the state is vaccinated so far, however, and the move clashed with the Biden administration’s plea for states to maintain restrictions that slow the spread of the virus.

They’re worried that case counts have plateaued at dangerously high levels.

Officials also fear aggressive variants could upend progress in the fight while three effective vaccines reach American arms through the summer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.